Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Dominant showing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Stolarz stopped 21 of 22 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Stolarz allowed a power-play goal to Dylan Larkin midway through the second period, but he was outstanding the rest of the way and kept his impressive run of play alive. He's avoided defeats in regulation in his last six appearances, going 4-0-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .926 save percentage in that span.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now