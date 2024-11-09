Anthony Stolarz News: Dominant showing Friday

Stolarz stopped 21 of 22 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Stolarz allowed a power-play goal to Dylan Larkin midway through the second period, but he was outstanding the rest of the way and kept his impressive run of play alive. He's avoided defeats in regulation in his last six appearances, going 4-0-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .926 save percentage in that span.