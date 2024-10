Stolarz allowed two goals on 34 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Stolarz has given up exactly two goals in each of his last four appearances, though he's posted a 3-1-0 record with a 2.02 GAA and a .932 save percentage in that span. He figures to rest in Tuesday's matchup at Columbus, but the 30-year-old should return to Toronto's crease against the Blues on Thursday.