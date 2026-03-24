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Anthony Stolarz News: Excellent after missing game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:28pm

Stolarz made 18 saves in a 4-2 win over Boston on Tuesday.

Stolarz earned the game's first star after missing his start Saturday after taking a puck to the throat during warmups and going to hospital as a precaution. He has won his last two starts with just four goals allowed. Joseph Woll has lost five of his last six starts. Keep an eye on the Leafs overall. Stolarz should get at least half the starts based on his pedigree and performance, but the team may choose to sit the hot hand to drop farther in the standings to get a top-five draft pick. That's where they need to land to keep this year's first-round pick, which was traded to the Bruins but is top-five protected.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
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