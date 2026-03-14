Anthony Stolarz News: Expected starter for Sunday
Stolarz is set to start on the road against Minnesota on Sunday, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Joseph Woll will get the nod in Saturday's road game against Buffalo. Stolarz has gone 0-2-2 while allowing 13 goals on 152 shots (.914 save percentage) in his four outings since the Olympic break. Like Toronto, Minnesota will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back Sunday. The Wild are 38-16-12 going into Saturday's matchup against the Rangers.
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