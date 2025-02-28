Anthony Stolarz News: Extends winning streak
Stolarz stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Stolarz was kept busy, but he was up to the task, earning his fourth straight win since returning from a knee injury. During the streak, the 31-year-old has allowed 10 goals on 132 shots, good for a .924 save percentage. He's at a 13-5-2 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 21 starts this season. Joseph Woll was able to back up Friday after feeling under the weather -- Stolarz starting this contest disrupted the Maple Leafs' goalie rotation, and it's unclear which netminder will get the nod for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now