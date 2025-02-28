Anthony Stolarz News: Extends winning streak

Stolarz stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Stolarz was kept busy, but he was up to the task, earning his fourth straight win since returning from a knee injury. During the streak, the 31-year-old has allowed 10 goals on 132 shots, good for a .924 save percentage. He's at a 13-5-2 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 21 starts this season. Joseph Woll was able to back up Friday after feeling under the weather -- Stolarz starting this contest disrupted the Maple Leafs' goalie rotation, and it's unclear which netminder will get the nod for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.