Anthony Stolarz News: Facing Chicago
Stolarz will be in the blue paint for Monday's home game against the Blackhawks, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Stolarz conceded four goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in his last start. The 30-year-old will look to get back on track against a Blackhawks club that ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.50 goals per game through 24 contests. Stolarz is 1-2-0 with a 3.32 GAA and an .872 percentage across four career appearances against Chicago.
