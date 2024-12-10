Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Facing Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Stolarz will guard the road goal against New Jersey on Tuesday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Stolarz has alternated wins and losses over his last five outings, going 2-3-0 with a .912 save percentage. The New Jersey native has posted a record of 8-5-2 with one shutout, a 2.22 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. The Devils sit eighth in the league with 3.40 goals per game in 2024-25.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now