Anthony Stolarz News: Facing Devils

Stolarz will guard the road goal against New Jersey on Tuesday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Stolarz has alternated wins and losses over his last five outings, going 2-3-0 with a .912 save percentage. The New Jersey native has posted a record of 8-5-2 with one shutout, a 2.22 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. The Devils sit eighth in the league with 3.40 goals per game in 2024-25.