Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Facing Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 9:49am

Stolarz will be between the home pipes versus Anaheim on Thursday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz was sensational Tuesday, as he turned aside 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over New Jersey. The victory raised his record to 9-5-2, but he has been even better than that, as his peripherals are top-three in the NHL. He has a 2.13 GAA and a .928 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. The Ducks are scoring a paltry 2.37 goals per game in 2024-25.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now