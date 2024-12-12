Anthony Stolarz News: Facing Ducks
Stolarz will be between the home pipes versus Anaheim on Thursday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Stolarz was sensational Tuesday, as he turned aside 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over New Jersey. The victory raised his record to 9-5-2, but he has been even better than that, as his peripherals are top-three in the NHL. He has a 2.13 GAA and a .928 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. The Ducks are scoring a paltry 2.37 goals per game in 2024-25.
