Anthony Stolarz News: Fends off Wild
Stolarz allowed two goals on 38 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
The Maple Leafs' three-goal second period was enough support for Stolarz to snap his five-game winless stretch. The 32-year-old had to work for it, but he looked sharp against a good opponent. He's up to 8-9-3 with a 3.34 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 22 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs haven't been able to establish a hot hand in net, so Stolarz and Joseph Woll will likely continue to split the playing time.
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