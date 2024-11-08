Anthony Stolarz News: First goalie off Friday
Stolarz was the first goalie to exit the ice Friday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Detroit.
Stolarz is coming off a 29-save shutout performance versus Boston on Tuesday, his first shutout of the 2024-25 campaign. It's been a strong start to the year for the 30-year-old backstop, having gone 5-2-1 with a 2.12 GAA and .928 save percentage in nine appearances. With the Leafs entering a back-to-back, look for Joseph Woll to get the starting nod versus the Canadiens at home Saturday.
