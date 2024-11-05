Anthony Stolarz News: First shutout of season

Stolarz delivered 29 saves in a 4-0 win over the Bruins on Tuesday.

It's Stolarz's first shutout of the season. He's been everything the Leafs had imagined -- and perhaps even more -- when they inked him as a free agent. Stolarz is currently the clear number one in Leafland, but it's important for fantasy managers to watch his workload. He has never started more than 24 games in any season, and he has a history of injuries. Managers will need to have a safety net for Stolarz as the calendar flips.