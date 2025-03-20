Anthony Stolarz News: First win in March

Stolarz made 27 saves in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

The first goal that got past Stolarz came when he was screened by several players -- he didn't see a thing. The second came on a rebound, and the third was a deflection with 35 seconds left in the game. The win must have been a massive relief for Stolarz, who hadn't won since Feb. 28 (0-3-1). Overall, he's 14-8-3 in 26 starts, and he has a 2.42 GAA and .918 save percentage.