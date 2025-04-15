Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Fourth shutout this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 6:13am

Stolarz made 36 saves in a 4-0 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

It's the second straight shutout for Stolarz, who stopped 15 shots in a 1-0 overtime win over the Canadiens on Saturday. He's 20-8-3 with four shutouts, a 2.21 GAA and a .923 save percentage on the season, and those numbers have him near the top of the NHL stat list for netminders. Stolarz is second in save percentage and fourth in GAA. He's in prime form for the postseason.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now