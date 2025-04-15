Anthony Stolarz News: Fourth shutout this season

Stolarz made 36 saves in a 4-0 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

It's the second straight shutout for Stolarz, who stopped 15 shots in a 1-0 overtime win over the Canadiens on Saturday. He's 20-8-3 with four shutouts, a 2.21 GAA and a .923 save percentage on the season, and those numbers have him near the top of the NHL stat list for netminders. Stolarz is second in save percentage and fourth in GAA. He's in prime form for the postseason.