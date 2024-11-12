Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Gets no help from teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Stolarz stopped 38 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa.

This loss wasn't on Stolarz. The Sens had the puck most of the first two periods, and by 3:55 of the third, the deficit was too big to overcome. This was Stolarz's first regulation loss since Oct. 21. The big netminder has been a revelation for the Leafs, and he continues to cement his status as the top dog in Toronto. Stolarz needs to be active on fantasy rosters whenever he's in net.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now