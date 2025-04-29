Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: In goal for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Stolarz will get the starting nod at home versus Ottawa in Game 5 on Tuesday, Anna Dua of Sportsnet reports.

Through four postseason appearances, Stolarz is sporting a 3-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .902 save percentage. As such, he'll be afforded some leash after giving up four goals on 21 shots in Game 4, staying in the crease for Tuesday's tilt. He'll look to get back on track in this series-clinching Game 5.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
