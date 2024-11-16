Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Stolarz will tend the twine at home versus the Oilers on Saturday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Stolarz and Joseph Woll have started to alternate starts in goal, and it's Stolarz's turn in the rotation. He has allowed just six goals over his last four games, but he's gone a modest 2-1-1 in that span. The Oilers have scored 20 goals over their last six contests, going 4-2-0 over that stretch.

