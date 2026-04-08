Anthony Stolarz News: In goal Wednesday
Stolarz will protect the home goal versus the Capitals on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Stolarz will make his third appearance in four games. However, he has an .875 save percentage over his previous two outings, allowing seven goals on 56 shots in that span. Washington has 28 goals over its last six games and is coming off an 8-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
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