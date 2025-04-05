Anthony Stolarz News: Keeps rolling Saturday

Stolarz posted a 27-save shutout in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stolarz earned his fifth straight win and also notched the 10th shutout of his career. Two of those shutouts have been this season. The 31-year-old is sharing the crease with Joseph Woll, and that arrangement seems to be benefiting both netminders to keep them fresh heading into the playoffs. Stolarz is now at an 18-8-3 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 31 contests. The Maple Leafs have a challenging back-to-back to begin next week, as they'll visit the Panthers on Tuesday and the Lightning on Wednesday. Stolarz is currently lined up to face the Lightning, though it's unclear if head coach Craig Berube will alter the goalie rotation to let Stolarz face his former team.