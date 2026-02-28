Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Perfect in relief against Senators

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Stolarz stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief Saturday in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa. He entered the game with 3:54 remaining in the second period.

Joseph Woll allowed five goals on 28 shots before being pulled. Stolarz gave up four goals on Wednesday in a loss to the Lightning. The Leafs have lost three consecutive games, and the team has struggled to get the puck out of their own zone. That puts a lot of pressure on whomever is in net. Exercise caution as the blue and white scuffles. Stolarz is steady, but few goalies can do it all.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
