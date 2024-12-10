Anthony Stolarz News: Praised by opponent's coach

Stolarz made 38 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Devils.

The Devils were all over the Leafs. They peppered Stolarz with seven shots in the first five minutes. He made 16 saves in the first period alone. Stolarz, who was born in Edison, New Jersey, had 40 family members and friends in attendance in Newark to see him deliver one of his best efforts this season. Even Devils coach Sheldon Keefe was effusive with his praise after the game, saying "they [Leafs] have the best goaltending in the league."