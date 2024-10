Stolarz is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Monday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz will look to rebound after allowing four goals on 34 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday. He's had a great start to the campaign overall, posting a 2.18 GAA and a .927 save percentage through six appearances. Winnipeg will be a major challenge, though. The Jets are 8-0-0 and rank second offensively with 4.50 goals per game.