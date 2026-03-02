Anthony Stolarz News: Set to start Monday
Stolarz is expected to be in goal at home against the Flyers on Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Stolarz made a relief appearance against the Senators on Saturday, stopping all 12 shots he faced, and will now feature in the crease versus Philadelphia. With a back-to-back upcoming, Stolarz figures to get the nod in two of the Leafs' next three contests and may have played his way into a split share with Joseph Woll.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline WeekYesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 282 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 228 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More