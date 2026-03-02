Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Set to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Stolarz is expected to be in goal at home against the Flyers on Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Stolarz made a relief appearance against the Senators on Saturday, stopping all 12 shots he faced, and will now feature in the crease versus Philadelphia. With a back-to-back upcoming, Stolarz figures to get the nod in two of the Leafs' next three contests and may have played his way into a split share with Joseph Woll.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
