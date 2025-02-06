Anthony Stolarz News: Starting against Kraken

Stolarz (knee) will tend the twine on the road versus Seattle on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Stolarz will be between the pipes for the first time since Dec. 12 versus the Ducks, a stretch of 24 games on the shelf due to his knee injury. With Stolarz back in action, Matt Murray figures to be shipped down to the minors while Stolarz and Joseph Woll split the starting duties in Toronto.