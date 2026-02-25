Anthony Stolarz News: Starting against Tampa Bay

Stolarz will start Wednesday's road game against Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Stolarz returned from a lengthy absence shortly before the Olympic break and went 1-2-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .874 save percentage over three appearances leading up to the layoff. He'll draw the first start following the break, while Joseph Woll will likely start in the second half of the back-to-back set against Florida on Thursday.