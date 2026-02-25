Anthony Stolarz News: Starting against Tampa Bay
Stolarz will start Wednesday's road game against Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Stolarz returned from a lengthy absence shortly before the Olympic break and went 1-2-0 with a 3.73 GAA and .874 save percentage over three appearances leading up to the layoff. He'll draw the first start following the break, while Joseph Woll will likely start in the second half of the back-to-back set against Florida on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 223 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break24 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn28 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More