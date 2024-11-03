Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz News: Starting in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Stolarz will defend the road goal Sunday against the Wild, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz will get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Joseph Woll played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis. The 30-year-old Stolarz has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage through seven outings this season. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league with 3.90 goals per game this campaign.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
