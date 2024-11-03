Anthony Stolarz News: Starting in Minnesota

Stolarz will defend the road goal Sunday against the Wild, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Stolarz will get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Joseph Woll played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis. The 30-year-old Stolarz has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage through seven outings this season. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league with 3.90 goals per game this campaign.