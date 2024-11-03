Anthony Stolarz News: Starting in Minnesota
Stolarz will defend the road goal Sunday against the Wild, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Stolarz will get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Joseph Woll played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis. The 30-year-old Stolarz has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage through seven outings this season. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league with 3.90 goals per game this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now