Anthony Stolarz News: Strong play not enough

Stolarz made 30 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

Stolarz played a strong game, but the puck didn't bounce his way on Brad Marchand's game-winner. The 30-year-old Stolarz is 3-2-1 with a 2.19 GAA and a .927 save percentage through six outings this season. Those are elite numbers for the former backup turned platoon leader. Stolarz and Joseph Woll could begin to alternate starts, but Stolarz is a great fantasy play when he's between the pipes.