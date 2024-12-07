Anthony Stolarz News: Tagged with loss at home

Stolarz made 23 saves on 25 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Stolarz was solid in a limited workload, but Toronto couldn't generate enough offensive support for him. The New Jersey native has alternated losses and wins over his last six starts, but overall, he's yet to lose back-to-back contests this season. Stolarz has an 8-5-2 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA through 15 appearances.