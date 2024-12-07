Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Tagged with loss at home

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 9:19am

Stolarz made 23 saves on 25 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Stolarz was solid in a limited workload, but Toronto couldn't generate enough offensive support for him. The New Jersey native has alternated losses and wins over his last six starts, but overall, he's yet to lose back-to-back contests this season. Stolarz has an 8-5-2 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA through 15 appearances.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
