Anthony Stolarz News: Takes close loss in overtime

Stolarz stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Stolarz continues to put in good performances, but he was unlucky to take the loss this time. He can't be blamed for the decisive goal -- the Maple Leafs thought they had a chance at a 3-on-1 break, but a great defensive play by Jared Spurgeon made it a 2-on-0 for the Wild going the other way. Stolarz is now 4-2-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .919 save percentage over eight starts. He's sharing the crease with Joseph Woll at this point. The Maple Leafs play three times over the next week, with home games versus the Bruins on Tuesday, the Red Wings on Friday and the Canadiens on Saturday. Stolarz will likely make a minimum of one start in that span.