Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Stolarz will guard the home goal versus the Capitals on Friday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Maple Leafs continue to alternate their goalies, and that's continuing into this back-to-back set. Stolarz is 2-2-0 with 11 goals allowed over his last four contests. The Capitals have scored 22 goals while winning four of their last six games, so this is a formidable opponent for Stolarz.

