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Anthony Stolarz News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Stolarz will patrol the road crease in Monday's clash against the Ducks, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Stolarz will look to extend his two-game win streak dating back to March 15. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has a 9-9-3 record, a 3.27 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. He's trending in the right direction for fantasy purposes and is a solid spot start option in various leagues. He'll face off against an above-average Ducks offense, who currently rank 11th in the league with 3.25 goals per game.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
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