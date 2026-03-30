Anthony Stolarz News: Tending twine Monday
Stolarz will patrol the road crease in Monday's clash against the Ducks, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.
Stolarz will look to extend his two-game win streak dating back to March 15. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has a 9-9-3 record, a 3.27 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. He's trending in the right direction for fantasy purposes and is a solid spot start option in various leagues. He'll face off against an above-average Ducks offense, who currently rank 11th in the league with 3.25 goals per game.
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