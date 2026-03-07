Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Stolarz will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Despite stopping 67 of the 72 shots he has faced, Stolarz has gone 0-0-2 in his last two outings because of a pair of shootout losses. He has a 7-8-3 record this campaign with a 3.37 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 20 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the league with 3.45 goals per game this season.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Stolarz See More
