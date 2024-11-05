Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Stolarz will be between the pipes for Tuesday's divisional showdown versus Boston, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Stolarz made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota in his last appearance. The 30-year-old netminder is up to a 4-2-2 record, .919 save percentage and 2.38 GAA across eight appearances. Stolarz will take on a Boston team averaging a meager 2.62 goals through 13 games.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
