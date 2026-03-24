Anthony Stolarz News: Tending twine Tuesday

Stolarz will defend the road net against Boston on Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Stolarz will return to the crease after missing his scheduled start against Ottawa on Saturday. He took a puck to the throat during the pregame warmups and visited the hospital as a precaution, but he was back on the ice for Monday's practice. Stolarz made 36 saves in a 4-2 win over Minnesota on March 15 during his last outing. He has gone 8-9-3 with a 3.34 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 22 appearances this season. Boston ranks 10th in the league with 3.30 goals per game this campaign.