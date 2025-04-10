Fantasy Hockey
Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Tops Bolts in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Stolarz made 25 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Tampa Bay beat him twice on the power play in the third period to force OT, but Stolarz still came away with his sixth straight win when Matthew Knies completed a hat trick in the extra frame. Stolarz sports a dazzling 1.82 GAA and .936 save percentage during his win streak, and he's one victory away from reaching 20 on the season for the first time in his career.

