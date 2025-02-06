Anthony Stolarz News: Victorious in return
Stolarz (knee) allowed a goal on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.
Stolarz had been out since Dec. 14, missing nearly two months due to a knee injury. He didn't look to have missed a beat, limiting the Kraken to just an Eeli Tolvanen tally in the third period. Stolarz improved to 10-5-2 with a 2.08 GAA and a .929 save percentage over 18 appearances. He was playing at an elite level prior to the injury, and if he can get back to that level, he'll be a big boost for fantasy managers in the stretch run. Stolarz and Joseph Woll are likely to split the goaltending duties moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now