Anthony Stolarz News: Wins Game 1

Stolarz stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

The Senators generated plenty of pressure, but they had trouble finding gaps in Stolarz's pads. The 31-year-old won his last eight regular-season starts, posting a 1.37 GAA and a .950 save percentage in that span. The playoffs are bound to be more of a challenge, but that level of play has him in driver's seat to be Toronto's primary goalie this postseason. Look for Stolarz to start again in Game 2 on Tuesday.