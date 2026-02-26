Anthony Stolarz headshot

Anthony Stolarz News: Yields four goals Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Stolarz stopped 32 of 36 shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Stolarz posted a clean sheet in the first period before allowing a pair of goals in each of the final two stanzas. With the loss, he now holds a 7-8-1 record, a 3.60 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 17 outings this season. When healthy, the 32-year-old netminder will likely continue to split starts with Joseph Woll. While Woll has a clearer path to the No. 1 job in net, Stolarz showcased an ability to get hot last season with a career-high 21 wins, meaning he holds solid fantasy value with a high ceiling.

Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs
