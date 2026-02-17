Antoine Keller News: Needed in relief again in loss
Keller made 21 saves in relief of Julian Junca during France's 5-1 loss to Germany in Olympic qualification round action Tuesday.
The game was already 3-0 when Keller took over between the pipes to begin the second period, and France wasn't able to do much to get back into it. The 21-year-old Keller, a seventh-round pick of the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft, will resume his season with HC Ajoie of the Swiss National League now that France's tournament is over.
Antoine Keller
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now