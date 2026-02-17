Antoine Keller News: Needed in relief again in loss

Keller made 21 saves in relief of Julian Junca during France's 5-1 loss to Germany in Olympic qualification round action Tuesday.

The game was already 3-0 when Keller took over between the pipes to begin the second period, and France wasn't able to do much to get back into it. The 21-year-old Keller, a seventh-round pick of the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft, will resume his season with HC Ajoie of the Swiss National League now that France's tournament is over.