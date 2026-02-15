Antoine Keller headshot

Antoine Keller News: Tough relief outing against Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Keller gave up four goals on 13 shots in the third period Sunday after replacing Julian Junca during France's 10-2 loss to Canada in Olympic round-robin action.

Neither goalie had much success against the team that finished the preliminary round with the No. 1 seed. France is still looking for its first win in Milan, having been outscored 20:5 in aggregate, and it's not yet clear whether Junca or Keller will be between the pipes Tuesday against Germany in the qualifying round, with a quarterfinal game against Slovakia awaiting the victor.

