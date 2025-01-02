Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg Injury: Activated Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Forsberg (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday and will be the backup goaltender in Dallas, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg has missed the last nine games. He is 4-6-0 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 11 outings this season. He will back up Leevi Merilainen on Thursday and will get the majority of starts until Linus Ullmark returns to action from a back injury.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now