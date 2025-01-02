Anton Forsberg Injury: Activated Thursday

Forsberg (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday and will be the backup goaltender in Dallas, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg has missed the last nine games. He is 4-6-0 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 11 outings this season. He will back up Leevi Merilainen on Thursday and will get the majority of starts until Linus Ullmark returns to action from a back injury.