Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg Injury: Going on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 1:32pm

Forsberg (lower body) will travel with the Senators on the team's five-game road trip per TSN 1200 Ottawa on Friday.

He has missed the last five games due to injury. Forsberg is not guaranteed to play against Winnipeg on Saturday or Sunday versus Minnesota. Linus Ullmark (back) won't be with the team, so the Senators recalled Leevi Merilainen and Mads Sogaard from AHL Belleville on Friday. Forsberg is 4-6-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .889 save percentage this season.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
