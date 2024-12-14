Anton Forsberg Injury: Likely to miss time

Forsberg's undisclosed injury that he sustained Saturday is bad enough that the Senators will need to recall a goaltender from AHL Belleville, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Forsberg was hurt in the gym prior to the contest. He likely won't be ready for Tuesday's game in Seattle since the Senators are opting for a transaction, but the move hasn't been announced yet. If Forsberg is forced to miss a week or more, he could be placed on injured reserve.