Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Senators put Forsberg (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 8 on Saturday, per Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg is on the Senators' road trip and is eligible to come off injured reserve at any time. The move was made to allow Ottawa to get to 23 players on their active roster. Forsberg has missed the last seven games ahead of Saturday's tilt in Winnipeg.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
