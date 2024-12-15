Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg

Anton Forsberg Injury: Won't travel with Sens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Forsberg (undisclosed) won't travel with the Senators on their upcoming road trip and remains without a timeline for return, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

The Senators will be without their backup netminder as they start a nine-game road trip Tuesday in Seattle. Leevi Merilainen was recalled from AHL Belleville to serve as Linus Ullmark's backup in Forsberg's absence.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
