Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Allows five goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Forsberg stopped 22 of 27 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Following a strong second period where Forsberg helped the Kings take a 3-2 lead, he ended up surrendering four goals in the third for New Jersey to steal the win. With the loss, he now has an 11-10-5 record, a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The 33-year-old netminder posted a strong stretch of play leading into the Olympic break, but has had mixed results since with a 2-3-0 record, a 3.83 GAA and an .878 save percentage across six outings. Since the return of Darcy Kuemper from the Olympics, Forsberg has only played in one of three games, making his next probable chance to appear during the team's back-to-back in a week's time.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
10 days ago