Anton Forsberg News: Back in win column
Forsberg turned aside 31 of 35 shots faced During Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Forsberg withstood a late comeback by the Capitals to force the overtime frame and held on long enough for Thomas Chabot to pot the game-winner. The 32-year-old has victories in three of his last four starts working in tandem with Leevi Merilainen while Linus Ullmark (back) remains on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now