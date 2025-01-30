Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Back in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Forsberg turned aside 31 of 35 shots faced During Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Forsberg withstood a late comeback by the Capitals to force the overtime frame and held on long enough for Thomas Chabot to pot the game-winner. The 32-year-old has victories in three of his last four starts working in tandem with Leevi Merilainen while Linus Ullmark (back) remains on the injured list.

