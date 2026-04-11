Anton Forsberg News: Between pipes Saturday

Forsberg will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg has stopped 76 of the 80 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has a 14-11-5 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 33 appearances. Edmonton ranks fifth in the league with 3.48 goals per game this season.