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Anton Forsberg News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Forsberg will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg has stopped 76 of the 80 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has a 14-11-5 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 33 appearances. Edmonton ranks fifth in the league with 3.48 goals per game this season.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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