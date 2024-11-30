Anton Forsberg News: Crowned in loss

Forsberg made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

He allowed four goals. Forsberg is a middling option in net, even in daily formats. While he does have two shutouts this season, he's 4-5-0 with a 2.93 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Sens have struggled to win this season and sit just two points from bottom of the Eastern Conference. And they're 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Forsberg will be a tough activation unless the team in front of him takes a big step forward. He can't carry them (or your fantasy squad).