Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Defeats Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Forsberg stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Jamie Drysdale and Rodrigo Abols each scored game-tying goals in the second period, but the Senators were able to support Forsberg and take the lead for good by the end of the frame. The 32-year-old netminder hadn't played since a Feb. 22 relief appearance versus the Canadiens. Forsberg is now at 9-10-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 23 appearances this season. Linus Ullmark will likely be back between the pipes to face his former team Thursday when the Senators host the Bruins.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
