Anton Forsberg News: Downs former team in OT

Forsberg made 28 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team he made his NHL debut with back in 2014-15, Forsberg wasn't at his sharpest, but he got just enough support to escape Columbus with a win. The veteran netminder has allowed four or more goals in four of seven outings since the beginning of February, going 2-3-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .886 save percentage.