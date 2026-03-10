Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Downs former team in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Forsberg made 28 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team he made his NHL debut with back in 2014-15, Forsberg wasn't at his sharpest, but he got just enough support to escape Columbus with a win. The veteran netminder has allowed four or more goals in four of seven outings since the beginning of February, going 2-3-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .886 save percentage.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
